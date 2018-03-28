Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Superior Industries International worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 193,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -35.64%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

