Versabank (TSE:VB) Director Acquires C$13,325.00 in Stock

Versabank (TSE:VB) Director Arnold Edward Hillier acquired 1,300 shares of Versabank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,325.00.

Arnold Edward Hillier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 1,200 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 800 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,176.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 200 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Arnold Edward Hillier bought 100 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016.00.

Versabank stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70. Versabank has a 1 year low of C$4.27 and a 1 year high of C$8.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Versabank’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Versabank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I bank, provides banking products and services using an electronic branchless model in Canada. It offers savings and investment products through a network of financial advisors and deposit brokers, such as guaranteed investment certificates, tax-free savings accounts, savings, and registered retirement savings plans.

