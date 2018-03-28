ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 894,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,975. The company has a market capitalization of $276.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

