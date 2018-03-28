Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 6,750 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $248,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.23, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARTNA. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

