Arthur R. Block Sells 10,870 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154,058.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 554,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

