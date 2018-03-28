Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) to Hold

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Ascent Capital Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

ASCMA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 104,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.28, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.56. Ascent Capital Group has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCMA. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ascent-capital-group-ascma-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.