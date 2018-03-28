Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) VP Keith C. Silverman Sells 1,678 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashland Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 898,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,242. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,330.50, a P/E ratio of -1,151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 280,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.18 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-vp-keith-c-silverman-sells-1678-shares.html.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.