ASOS.com (ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS.com (LON:ASC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,114.80 ($98.30).

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($96.71) price objective on shares of ASOS.com in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised ASOS.com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,800 ($80.13) to GBX 7,400 ($102.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($117.44) price objective on shares of ASOS.com in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price objective on shares of ASOS.com in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS.com in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of ASOS.com stock opened at GBX 7,102 ($98.12) on Wednesday. ASOS.com has a 1-year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,770 ($107.35). The company has a market capitalization of $6,360.00 and a P/E ratio of 9,344.74.

ASOS.com Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

