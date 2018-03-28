AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News articles about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0306927590286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,679. The company has a market cap of $88,043.46, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

