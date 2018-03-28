AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Group

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.43. Jefferies Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88,043.46, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,768,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,455,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5,754.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 714,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

