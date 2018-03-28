ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $2.05 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,963.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.24 or 0.10866700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00152050 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.01934750 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002407 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008223 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,149,227 coins and its circulating supply is 41,172,427 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is not presently possible to buy ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

