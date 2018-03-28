ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $31,720.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00722106 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012673 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00147128 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,225,026 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.