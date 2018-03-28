Atlantic American Co. (AAME) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Atlantic American stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 2,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Atlantic American worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/atlantic-american-co-aame-announces-annual-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.