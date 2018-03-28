Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3149898618285 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Cowen upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1,526.09, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $627.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $260,255.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,644.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,141 shares of company stock worth $2,086,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

