Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) versus American Airlines Group (AAL) Financial Survey

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide and American Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Airlines Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $76.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Dividends

American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atlas Air Worldwide does not pay a dividend. American Airlines Group pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and American Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $2.16 billion 0.70 $223.47 million $6.64 8.95 American Airlines Group $42.21 billion 0.57 $1.92 billion $3.91 13.02

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Air Worldwide. Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 10.36% 8.27% 2.85% American Airlines Group 4.55% 63.78% 4.57%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing). The Company’s segments include ACMI, Charter and Dry Leasing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleet of 747 freighters and provided customers a range of 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger applications. Its subsidiaries include Atlas Air, Inc. (Atlas) and Southern Air, Inc. (Southern Air).

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company’s cargo division provides a range of freight and mail services with facilities and interline connections available across the globe. Together with its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, its airline operated an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 199 million passengers boarded its mainline and regional flights.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.