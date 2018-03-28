Atlas Financial (AFH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ: AFH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/2/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They wrote, “We are downgrading Atlas’ rating to Neutral from Outperform following management’s preannouncement of significant reserve strengthening in 4Q17. Year- end 2017 book value per share is expected to decline to a range of $7.25 to $8.00 (down from $11.96 at September 30, 2017) so we expect the shares to trade down considerably on this news. Key Points: Yesterday after the close, Atlas management preannounced a significant reserve charge in 4Q17 following the year-end reserve review by external actuaries and a file-by-file claims audit. Management also held a lengthy conference call (including a slide presentation) with analysts/investors to discuss the announcement.””

3/2/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/1/2018 – Atlas Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2018 – Atlas Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/24/2018 – Atlas Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AFH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,836. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.54, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Wollney sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $90,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Dimaggio sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,839 shares of company stock worth $203,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

