AudioCodes (AUDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AUDIOCODES LTD designs, develops and markets enabling technologies and communication components for the transmission of voice, fax and modem over packet networks. Newly developed Voice over IP gateways as well as DSL and ATM access devices, enable packet networks to carry voice and data more efficiently and at lower cost than traditional telephone networks. They are a provider of voice over packet communication components that empower the development of equipment for these emerging markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUDC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.28.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. AudioCodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 222,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

