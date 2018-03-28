Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,197.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.20, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 16,855.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

