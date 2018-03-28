Authorship (ATS) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Authorship has a total market cap of $782,257.00 and $3,250.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Authorship has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Authorship token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00739733 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012436 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00150260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00192001 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship launched on September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

