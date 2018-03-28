Authorship (ATS) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Authorship token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Authorship has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Authorship has a market cap of $759,369.00 and $918.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Authorship Profile

Authorship launched on September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

