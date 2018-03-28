Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/automotive-properties-real-est-invt-tr-apr-expected-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-1-06-per-share.html.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.