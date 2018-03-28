Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.91 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $243,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $48,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,675 shares of company stock worth $24,127,129 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,150,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,600. Avago Technologies General IP has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,755.59, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

About Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

