AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5379545062482 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.05. 842,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,635. The stock has a market cap of $21,933.71, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.31%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

