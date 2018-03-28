Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Aventus has traded flat against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $58,688.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00015967 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, EtherDelta, OKEx and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00724518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00147263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bitfinex, EtherDelta, Ethfinex, OKEx, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.