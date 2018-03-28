Aventus Price Hits $1.17 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00014818 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. Aventus has a market cap of $7.02 million and $48,064.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

