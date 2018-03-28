FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Monday, March 5th. Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a speculative buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Shares of ASO stock opened at GBX 225.05 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 and a P/E ratio of -83.97. Avesoro Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.94).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avesoro Resources (ASO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/avesoro-resources-aso-corporate-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap-updated.html.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interest in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia. It also has a gold exploration permit in Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc and changed its name to Avesoro Resources Inc in December 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.