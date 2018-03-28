Aviva (AV) Receives “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.49) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 606 ($8.37) to GBX 626 ($8.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 567 ($7.83) to GBX 571 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 567.76 ($7.84).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.89) on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $20,910.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,465.88.

In related news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £13,736.32 ($18,978.06). Insiders have acquired 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767 over the last 90 days.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

