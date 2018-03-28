National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$220.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.31 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.47.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,148. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$286,500.00.

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

