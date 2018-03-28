Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Receives $5.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 41,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $11,928,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,562,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 373,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 67.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 359,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

