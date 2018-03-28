Ball Co. (BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison Sells 2,228 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 77,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,615. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $13,775.88, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,092,000 after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,182,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,855,000 after buying an additional 246,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,271,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after buying an additional 139,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,151,000 after buying an additional 107,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,383,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 179,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

