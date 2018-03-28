Banco de Chile (BCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,900.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $71.45 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

