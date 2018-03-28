Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) Price Hits $2.52 on Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bancor has a total market cap of $107.58 million and $11.20 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00031757 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Liqui, AEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00720254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00147247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,445,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,620,095 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.”

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Bancor Network, AEX, Binance, EtherDelta, COSS and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

