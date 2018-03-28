Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 177,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,279,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 19,238,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,427,219. The company has a market cap of $311,817.94, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

