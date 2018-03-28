Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (LNC)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE LNC) opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,356.60, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 31,657 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,669,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $8,671,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,736 shares of company stock worth $14,032,099 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 14,542.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,635,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

