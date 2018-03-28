Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.84 Million Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 297.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.15% of Entercom Communications worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $9,455,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 59.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1,248.19, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,679,251.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,492.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,600 over the last 90 days. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

