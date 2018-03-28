Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Philip Morris International worth $1,848,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,958,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,202,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,465,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,240,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,653.70, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 110.59%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

