Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price

News headlines about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1613072522346 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. 563,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,869. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4,156.94, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bankunited-bku-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.