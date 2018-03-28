BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS

UBS began coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,348. The company has a market capitalization of $4,280.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

