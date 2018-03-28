Barclays Lowers 3M (MMM) Price Target to $230.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

3M (NYSE MMM) opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128,246.88, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. 3M has a one year low of $188.62 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 51.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in 3M by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

