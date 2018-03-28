Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) vs. Cott (COT) Critical Review

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) and Cott (NYSE:COT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Cott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14% Cott -0.05% 0.23% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barfresh Food Group and Cott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cott 0 4 4 0 2.50

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Cott has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Cott.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Cott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.46 million 52.73 -$10.19 million ($0.09) -7.22 Cott $2.27 billion 0.89 -$1.40 million ($0.02) -722.00

Cott has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Cott is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barfresh Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cott has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend. Cott pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cott beats Barfresh Food Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails. The beverage packs contain all of the solid ingredients necessary to make the beverage, including the base (either sorbet, frozen yogurt or ice cream), real fruit pieces, juices and ice-five ounces of water are added before blending. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s portfolio of products are available in nine flavors, including chocolate shake, strawberry smoothie, vanilla shake, mango burst smoothie, mocha frappe, mango smoothie, strawberry banana smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe and caribbean smoothie. The Company utilizes contract manufacturers to manufacture all of the products in the United States.

About Cott

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI) and Mexico. Water & Coffee Solutions segment provides direct-to-consumer products, such as bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment. Its traditional business consists of its Cott North America, Cott U.K. and All Other segments. Its traditional business produces products, including carbonated soft drinks, shelf stable juice and juice-based products, clear, still and sparkling flavored waters, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to liquid enhancers, freezables, hot chocolate, creamers/whiteners, cereals and beverage concentrates directly or through third-party manufacturers.

