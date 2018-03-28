Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 223.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.13% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. State Street Corp raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 82.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 798.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 456,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 405,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($6.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.11). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $603.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 354,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $2,995,110.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 608,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

