Bayer (BAYN) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($156.79) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($128.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. equinet set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Commerzbank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.23 ($145.96).

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €0.44 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €90.34 ($111.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,387,889 shares. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($152.86). The stock has a market cap of $78,800.00 and a P/E ratio of 24.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

