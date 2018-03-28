BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (FDD)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (NYSEARCA:FDD) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,616 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,045,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 129,796 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

