BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Inc. (URTH)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.26% of iShares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares alerts:

Shares of iShares stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bbt-securities-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-inc-urth.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.