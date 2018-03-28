Beacon Securities Comments on Horizon North Logistics Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.45 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNL. Scotiabank set a C$1.50 target price on Horizon North Logistics and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.90 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.15 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.08.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$2.08 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.

