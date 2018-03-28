Wedbush Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target to $22.26

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $22.26 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ BBBY) opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,000.64, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

In related news, VP Matthew Fiorilli sold 16,957 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $383,567.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,617.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,958.6% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wedbush Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target to $22.26” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bed-bath-beyond-bbby-receives-neutral-rating-from-wedbush-updated.html.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.