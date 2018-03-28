Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 670.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,710,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,053 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,398,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,992,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 649,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Fiorilli sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $383,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,617.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3,000.64, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBBY shares. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

