Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $186.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $157.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $123,131.28, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

