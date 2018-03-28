Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.65 ($116.85).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €87.18 ($107.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22,130.00 and a PE ratio of 29.45. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($125.93).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

