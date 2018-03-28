Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Receives C$2.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Bellatrix Exploration stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. 304,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,603. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.61. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/bellatrix-exploration-ltd-bxe-receives-c2-09-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.